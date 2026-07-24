/Sonam Wangchuk ends hunger strike | PM Modi's big NEET reform | US strikes Iran |Russia- Ukraine War

Activist Sonam Wangchuk has officially ended his 26-day hunger strike after receiving assurances from the government that no legal action will be taken against protesters at Jantar Mantar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also urged Wangchuk to prioritize his health while announcing stricter action against NEET paper leaks, including fast-track courts and tougher punishments for offenders. In today's global headlines, the United States continues its military campaign against Iran, launching its 13th consecutive night of strikes targeting Iranian military infrastructure. US President Donald Trump has announced that frozen Iranian assets will be used to compensate ships and cargo affected by attacks in the Gulf while also unveiling new tariffs on 60 trading partners. Meanwhile, Russia's missile strike on eastern Ukraine injured civilians and damaged residential buildings, while devastating wildfires continue to spread across Italy, France, and Spain, forcing thousands to evacuate. Albania witnessed violent protests over a Trump-linked luxury resort project, and the US imposed fresh sanctions on Cuba's international medical missions program. Stay tuned for the latest international developments, geopolitical updates, and breaking world news.