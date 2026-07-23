/Anti-Muslim attacks soar in Britain | UK mosques under increasing threat, says New Report

The United Kingdom is witnessing a sharp rise in anti-Muslim hate crimes, with reports suggesting that one mosque is attacked every five days. According to the British Muslim Trust, incidents including vandalism, intimidation, violence, hate speech, and online abuse have increased significantly across England and Wales. London, Greater Manchester, and the West Midlands remain among the worst-affected regions. The report also raises concerns over delays in government security funding for mosques, prompting calls for urgent reforms and stronger protection for places of worship.