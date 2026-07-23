/Russia-Ukraine war: Soldiers in foxholes fight drone assaults | Ground report from Ukraine front line

Published: Jul 23, 2026, 21:27 IST | Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 21:27 IST
Ukraine's battlefield has become a testing ground for a new era of warfare. Along the vast frontline, soldiers spend months hidden in small foxholes while surveillance and attack drones patrol the skies overhead. Traditional troop movements have become nearly impossible as both Ukraine and Russia rely on FPV drones, real-time surveillance and precision strikes. This ground report explores how drone technology has transformed the battlefield into a deadly "kill zone" where even the smallest movement can prove fatal.