/Venezuela Earthquake disaster deepens | Thousands homeless, trauma crisis grows | Venezuela crisis

Nearly a month after devastating twin earthquakes struck Venezuela's central coast, survivors continue to face immense hardship. The powerful 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude earthquakes claimed over 5,000 lives, displaced nearly 18,000 people, and caused an estimated $19.6 billion in damages, according to the World Bank. Families are still searching for missing loved ones while hospitals, schools, and critical infrastructure remain heavily damaged. Mental health experts have also raised alarms over rising trauma, depression, and suicide risks among survivors struggling to rebuild their lives.