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Will Trump attack Mali next?

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 23, 2026, 22:42 IST | Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 22:42 IST
After ordering strikes in Iran, Iraq, Nigeria, Somalia, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen since returning to the White House, U.S. President Donald trump is reportedly considering an attack against Mali.

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