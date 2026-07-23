/Tokyo allows men to wear shorts to work amid heatwave

As Tokyo battles a brutal heatwave with temperatures soaring past 35°C, the city government has made a first-ever move — officially allowing male employees to wear shorts to work. It's all part of Governor Yuriko Koike's expanded "Tokyo Cool Biz" campaign, aimed at keeping workers cool while cutting down on air-conditioning use. But not everyone's thrilled. Some women employees have pushed back, jokingly (and not-so-jokingly) calling it "leg hair harassment."