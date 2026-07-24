/Sonam Wangchuk ends 26-Day hunger strike after government assurance | paper leak protest update

Activist Sonam Wangchuk has ended his 26-day hunger strike after the government assured that no legal action would be taken against peaceful protesters demanding action over exam paper leaks. Wangchuk broke his fast in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh after a series of discussions and written assurances from the government. The Centre also said it is positively considering compensation for families of students who died by suicide linked to recent paper leak cases. However, the protest movement continues as the CJP leaders and students are demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. A meeting between protest representatives and government officials is expected as discussions continue over education reforms and stronger action against paper leaks.