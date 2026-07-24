/NEET Protest update | Iran Missile threat | US-China AI talks | Europe Wildfires | Japan News

In today’s episode, activist Sonam Wangchuk ends his 26-day hunger strike after discussions with the government. Wangchuk expressed gratitude and appealed for peace, while Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh conveyed assurances regarding peaceful protesters and possible compensation for victims linked to recent exam paper leaks. Meanwhile, global tensions continue as a Ukrainian drone strike targets a warehouse near St. Petersburg, causing fires and heavy smoke. Reports suggest multiple drones were involved in the attack. US President Donald Trump issues a warning against Yemen’s Houthi rebels following attacks on Red Sea oil tankers, while Kuwait says its air defenses intercepted Iranian missiles and drones after a reported attack near the Iraq border. Trump also discusses upcoming talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, including cooperation and competition in artificial intelligence technology. In Europe, wildfires in France force thousands to evacuate as extreme heat and drought fuel dangerous flames. Japan’s inflation data also shows core inflation rising to 2.9%, influencing future economic decisions. Watch the full episode for complete coverage of today’s biggest world stories.