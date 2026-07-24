/New York central park stabbing attack: Suspect arrested as police investigate possible hate crime

A suspect has been taken into custody after two men were allegedly stabbed in separate incidents near Manhattan’s Central Park, with authorities investigating whether the attacks were motivated by hate. The New York Police Department identified the suspect as a 51-year-old man and said investigators are working to determine the motive behind the attacks. One of the victims was identified as Jewish, and officials are examining a possible anti-Semitic hate crime angle. Both victims were hospitalized and are expected to survive. New York City officials condemned the incident, while police praised officers for quickly apprehending the suspect.