/Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Sparks Huge Fan Celebrations | Japanese Fans Add International Touch in Chennai

Thalapathy Vijay’s much-awaited film Jana Nayagan has finally arrived in theaters, creating a massive celebration across Tamil Nadu. Directed by H. Vinoth, the political action drama has been in the spotlight as Vijay’s final film before entering full-time politics. Fans gathered outside theaters for the first-day-first-show celebrations, with grand events featuring music, drone light shows, cake cutting, dancing, and emotional tributes. The release became even more special when Japanese fans joined celebrations at a Chennai theater, cheering for Vijay alongside local fans and bringing an international flavor to the event.