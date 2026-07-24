/Christ of the Abyss statue receives annual underwater cleaning in Italy Iconic Sea Memorial

The world-famous Christ of the Abyss statue has once again undergone its annual underwater cleaning in the crystal-clear waters of San Fruttuoso, Liguria, Italy. Resting nearly 17 meters beneath the Mediterranean Sea, the 2.5-meter bronze sculpture is one of the world's most iconic underwater landmarks and a favorite destination for divers from across the globe. Created to honor those who lost their lives at sea, including soldiers who died during World War II, the statue symbolizes peace, remembrance, and hope. Every year, professional divers carefully remove algae, marine growth, and deposits to preserve the historic monument and ensure it remains a breathtaking attraction beneath the waves.