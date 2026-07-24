/Jantar Mantar Protest: Nationwide support grows as youth demand education reforms | NEET Paper Leak

India’s youth-led protest movement at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi continues to gain momentum as supporters from across the country show solidarity in unique ways. Food delivery riders are arriving regularly at the protest site carrying burgers, snacks, bottled water and essential supplies ordered by people supporting the demonstration. Volunteers collect and distribute these deliveries to protesters who have been staying at the site around the clock. Supporters have also sent daily necessities including masks, mats, brooms, fans and other items to help protesters. Organizers said the response has been overwhelming and requested people to stop sending food as enough supplies have already been received.