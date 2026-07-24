/Trump White House refuses to intervene in Andrew & Tristan Tate UK Extradition Case

The Trump administration has ruled out any involvement in the extradition proceedings involving Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate. White House officials, including Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, said the administration will not intervene in the legal process. The development comes as British prosecutors have filed additional charges against the Tate brothers. Andrew Tate now faces 42 allegations, while Tristan Tate faces 17. The charges include rape, sex trafficking, assault, and offenses involving sexual images. The brothers also continue to face separate criminal investigations in Romania related to human trafficking, sexual offenses, and money laundering.