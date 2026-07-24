/Bangladesh President Mohammad Shahabuddin resigns | political shake-up ahead of Hasina's return

Bangladesh is entering another major political transition as President Mohammad Shahabuddin prepares to resign before completing his five-year term. According to official sources, Shahabuddin's resignation comes amid increasing political pressure linked to his long association with former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, whose Awami League government was removed during the 2024 student-led uprising. The move also comes as Sheikh Hasina has announced plans to return to Bangladesh later this year after being convicted by the country's war crimes tribunal—a verdict she strongly denies.