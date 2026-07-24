/Gujarat Flood Crisis: 22,000 People Relocated, 1,200 Rescued After Record Rainfall In South Gujarat

Gujarat is facing a severe flood-like situation after relentless heavy rainfall battered several parts of South Gujarat. Around 1,200 stranded people have been rescued and more than 22,000 residents have been relocated to safer areas as districts including Valsad, Navsari, Surat, Ahmedabad, Kheda, Tapi and Dang continue to face the impact of intense rainfall. Valsad’s Umbergaon taluka recorded nearly 1,200 mm rainfall in just 36 hours, causing widespread flooding, waterlogging and disruption to normal life. Rivers have overflowed, roads have been submerged, and several villages have been cut off. Teams of the NDRF, SDRF and Indian Army have been deployed for rescue and relief operations. The India Meteorological Department has issued red and orange alerts for several Gujarat districts as more heavy rainfall is expected.