/NEET Protest: Sonam Wangchuk ends fast after government assurances, CJP continues agitation

Activist Sonam Wangchuk has ended his 26-day hunger strike after receiving written assurances from the government regarding peaceful protesters and discussions on reforms linked to the NEET paper leak controversy. Despite Wangchuk ending his fast, the CJP has announced that the protest will continue until its demands, including the resignation of the Union Education Minister and reforms in the examination system, are addressed. The government has also indicated it is considering compensation for families affected by the paper leak controversy and plans to introduce stricter legislation against examination paper leaks.