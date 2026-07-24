/US Justice Department withdraws subpoenas against New York Times over Air Force one Security report

The US Justice Department has withdrawn subpoenas issued to The New York Times over reports concerning the security features of Air Force One. The newspaper had challenged the government’s requests for phone records and grand jury testimony, arguing that the move could intimidate journalists and violate First Amendment protections for press freedom. During a court hearing, federal prosecutors agreed to withdraw the subpoenas. The dispute began after a New York Times report raised questions about security features on a donated aircraft linked to Air Force One, including concerns over missile defense systems. President Donald Trump dismissed the concerns, saying the aircraft was being sent to a British air base for viewing by US troops and would undergo modifications.