/Trump makes Saudi Nuclear deal conditional on Israel recognition | Abraham Accords back in Focus

US President Donald Trump has announced that the proposed civilian nuclear agreement between the United States and Saudi Arabia will only be approved if Riyadh recognizes the State of Israel by joining the Abraham Accords. Trump stated that the deal, which is limited to non-military civilian nuclear energy and prohibits uranium enrichment, is "totally subject" to Saudi Arabia becoming part of the Abraham Accords. The remarks have raised fresh questions over the future of US-Saudi relations and Middle East diplomacy, especially since the text of the agreement has not yet been released. Saudi Arabia has not officially responded to Trump's latest statement.