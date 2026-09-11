/BRICS Summit 2026: Egypt's president El Sisi arrives for BRICS summit

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has landed in New Delhi to attend the 18th BRICS Summit, joining a growing list of world leaders converging on the capital. He was received at the airport by Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth. His arrival comes alongside Russian President Putin, Iranian President Pezeshkian and UN chief Antonio Guterres, as India gears up to host the two-day summit on September 12 and 13 under its 2026 chairship.