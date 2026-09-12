/Putin says European troop deployment in Ukraine risks direct military confrontation

Published: Sep 12, 2026, 09:05 IST | Updated: Sep 12, 2026, 09:05 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a stark warning against the deployment of European troops to Ukraine, arguing that such a move could push the conflict into a direct confrontation between Russia and NATO-backed forces. The comments come amid ongoing debate in several European capitals over long-term security commitments to Kyiv. Moscow has repeatedly framed any foreign troop presence in Ukraine as a major escalation, raising concerns about the risk of a wider conflict in Europe.