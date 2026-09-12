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Satya Niketan horror: Who is responsible?

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 12, 2026, 08:35 IST | Updated: Sep 12, 2026, 08:35 IST
Why are building collapses a recurring hazard in New Delhi? Will Satya Niketan tragedy lead to implementation of safety laws?

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