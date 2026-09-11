/Houthis' AI missile project? Report links Claude to long-range weapons development

Fresh reports have raised questions about the role of artificial intelligence in modern warfare after claims emerged that a Yemen-based cell linked to the Houthis used AI tools, including Anthropic's Claude, while working on a long-range ballistic missile project. The missile is reportedly capable of striking targets up to 2,000 kilometres away. The revelations have intensified concerns over how advanced AI systems could be exploited for military applications, fuelling a broader debate about safeguards, oversight and the future of warfare.