/Houthis vs Saudi Arabia: East-west oil pipeline shut after drone attacks from Iraq

Saudi Arabia has shut down its critical East-West oil pipeline after it came under repeated drone attacks launched from Iraq. The pipeline, which normally pumps up to 7 million barrels a day to the Red Sea coast, was built decades ago specifically to bypass the Strait of Hormuz, but now even that backup route isn't safe. Riyadh says it won't retaliate for now, following a request from Iraq's PM, but has vowed to protect its 'sovereignty, security and critical facilities.'