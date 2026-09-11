/Russia-Ukraine war: Russia hits shopping centre as Ukraine deploys ground robots to frontline

Published: Sep 11, 2026, 22:20 IST | Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 22:20 IST
The Russia-Ukraine war is entering a new phase of escalation. Russia has launched fresh strikes, including an attack on a shopping centre, while Ukraine is increasingly turning to unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) to strengthen its battlefield capabilities. Ukraine's Third Army Corps has reportedly deployed robotic systems to frontline positions, highlighting the growing role of autonomous and remote-controlled technologies in modern warfare as both sides seek new tactical advantages.