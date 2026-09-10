/China And Philippines Engage In a Diplomatic Spat Over South China Sea Dispute

China and the Philippines are locked in a fresh diplomatic spat over their competing claims in the South China Sea. The latest confrontation has once again put the disputed waters at the centre of regional tensions, with Beijing and Manila defending their respective positions. The South China Sea remains one of Asia’s most closely watched maritime flashpoints, with territorial claims, strategic interests and freedom of navigation continuing to shape relations between the two countries. Watch WION for the latest developments in the China-Philippines dispute and the wider South China Sea tensions.