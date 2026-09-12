/BRICS Summit 2026: Rivals in West Asia, partners in BRICS, UAE, Iran, and Saudi delegations in Delhi

Published: Sep 12, 2026, 08:20 IST | Updated: Sep 12, 2026, 08:20 IST
BRICS is facing its toughest test yet. Iran, the UAE and Saudi Arabia, all part of the bloc but on opposing sides of the West Asia war, have sent delegations to New Delhi even as Houthi rebels make rapid advances along Yemen's Red Sea coast. The UAE has already suspended all trade with Iran after being hit by Iranian missiles. India is now working overtime to bridge the gap and land a joint Delhi Declaration everyone can actually sign.