/Russia-Ukraine war: Russian attack kills five in Pavlograd

Published: Sep 11, 2026, 13:05 IST | Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 13:05 IST
At least five people were killed and nearly 70 others wounded, including children, after a devastating Russian strike targeted a crowded shopping centre in Pavlohrad, central Ukraine. The daylight bombardment caused widespread destruction across central commercial districts, destroying retail units and vehicles while igniting massive fires. Ukrainian officials strongly condemned the attack, labeling it deliberate terror intended to inflict civilian casualties and destabilize public morale.