/BRICS summit: India faces delicate Iran-UAE diplomatic test

As host of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, India is navigating a major geopolitical test due to a bitter deadlock between member states Iran and the United Arab Emirates. Following the rapid escalation of the US-Iran war and strikes in the Gulf, Tehran is pushing for explicit BRICS condemnation of US-Israeli military operations. Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi demands accountability for Iranian attacks on commercial shipping and Gulf infrastructure. After previous ministerial meetings failed to yield a unified communique, Indian diplomats are holding marathon negotiations at Bharat Mandapam to forge a consensus text for the final New Delhi Declaration.