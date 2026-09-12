/BRICS Summit 2026: Top world leaders in New Delhi; West Asia war casts shadow on BRICS Summit

India kicks off the 18th BRICS Summit today at Bharat Mandapam, bringing together leaders from all 11 member nations at a genuinely tense moment. Putin, Xi Jinping, El-Sisi, and Iran's Pezeshkian, on his first India visit in 8 years, are all in Delhi, with wars in West Asia and Ukraine looming large over the agenda. Trade, energy security, and global governance are on the table, but experts say the real test is whether BRICS can hold together at all.