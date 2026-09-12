/BRICS 2026: Chinese president Xi Jinping lands in New Delhi

Published: Sep 12, 2026, 15:50 IST | Updated: Sep 12, 2026, 15:50 IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping has arrived in New Delhi for the 2026 BRICS Summit, marking a crucial moment for global diplomacy. President Xi is set to hold high-stakes bilateral talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi later today. The meeting between the two leaders comes amid evolving geopolitical dynamics, regional security priorities, and economic trade discussions across the Global South. Watch for live updates and comprehensive coverage of the summit.