/Japan eyes bigger West Bengal bet as talks focus on investment and connectivity

Published: Sep 12, 2026, 08:50 IST | Updated: Sep 12, 2026, 08:50 IST
Japan and West Bengal are looking to strengthen economic ties following high-level discussions between Japanese officials and state representatives. Talks focused on boosting Japanese investment, expanding cooperation in renewable energy and addressing electricity tariff concerns. Both sides also explored the possibility of direct flight connectivity, a move that could enhance business, tourism and cultural exchanges. The discussions reflect growing interest in deepening Japan's engagement with one of eastern India's key economic hubs.