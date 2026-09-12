/BRICS summit 2026 latest update: New Delhi declaration adopted!

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the unanimous adoption of the BRICS New Delhi Declaration 2026, marking a landmark moment for the summit. In his concluding address, PM Modi emphasized that a rapidly changing world cannot be steered by outdated institutions and called for urgent structural reforms in global governance. He highlighted the imperative of ensuring equal participation for the Global South in emerging technology standards and decision-making frameworks. Watch PM Modi’s complete address at the BRICS Summit closing session.