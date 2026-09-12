/BRICS Summit 2026: Putin claims BRICS now drives over 50% of global economic growth

Speaking at the BRICS Business Forum 2026 in New Delhi, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar highlighted the severe political and economic uncertainty facing the world, describing the global order as being "under churn" due to geopolitical conflicts and disruptions. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin took direct aim at the G7, declaring that BRICS has become the new engine of global growth by accounting for over 40% of world GDP and driving more than half of recent economic expansion. Both leaders urged BRICS nations to deepen market integration and build shock-resistant supply networks.