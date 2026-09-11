/Portugal's D3 sues Meta, TikTok, YouTube over addictive design

A Portuguese digital rights group called D3 has taken Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube to court in Lisbon, accusing them of building features that hook users on purpose. Think infinite scrolling, autoplay videos, endless notifications and eerily personalized feeds that keep pulling people back in. The four lawsuits were quietly filed months ago and only came to light now, adding to a growing wave of legal pressure on social media's most addictive design tricks.