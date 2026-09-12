/BRICS Summit 2026: Record $151 billion trade between India & China

As BRICS diplomacy takes center stage, all eyes are on the Modi-Xi meeting, the real test of whether India and China's post-2020 thaw can hold. China remains India's largest trading partner, with bilateral trade hitting a record $151.1 billion, but India's trade deficit has also climbed to a record $112.16 billion. Border peace, market access and reducing that imbalance top the agenda, as India pushes for a more balanced, strategic relationship beyond Galwan.