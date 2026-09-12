/BRICS Summit 2026: India faces $226 billion deficit problem

BRICS is growing, but for India, the numbers tell a more complicated story. India's trade deficit with the bloc has tripled in five years, from $74.5 billion to $226.1 billion, the largest deficit of any BRICS member. Imports surged 132% while exports grew just 49%, with China alone supplying over $131 billion in goods. So as BRICS pushes deeper integration, the real question is whether India can actually balance the scales, or just keep importing more.