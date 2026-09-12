/BRICS Summit 2026: Xi Jinping's first India visit in seven years, since the Galwan clash

Day two of the 18th BRICS Summit brings the meeting everyone's watching: PM Modi and President Xi Jinping sit down today, Xi's first visit to India in seven years. It comes as both sides work to stabilize ties after the 2020 Ladakh standoff, with progress already made on border patrolling and direct flights. Alongside the bilateral, "Strengthening Multilateralism" tops the summit agenda as world leaders gather at Bharat Mandapam for the closing day.