/BRICS summit 2026: PM Modi meets Ethiopian counterpart

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held high-level bilateral discussions with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali at Hyderabad House on the sidelines of the 2026 BRICS Summit in New Delhi. The two leaders reviewed progress in economic cooperation, capacity building, and defence security partnerships while reaffirming their commitment to expanding trade and investment across emerging sectors. As Ethiopia participates in its full-member capacity, PM Modi highlighted the crucial role of South-South cooperation in reinforcing the collective voice of the Global South on international platforms. Watch for key takeaways from the bilateral meet.