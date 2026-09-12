/BRICS Summit 2026: West Asia war casts shadow on BRICS Summit

The 18th BRICS Summit is meant to be about trade and cooperation, but the West Asia war is impossible to ignore. Iran, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, all BRICS members, are on sharply different sides of the conflict, with the UAE even suspending trade with Iran after missile attacks. India is working overtime to bridge these gaps and secure a joint Delhi Declaration, but experts say this could be the toughest test yet of whether BRICS can actually stay united.