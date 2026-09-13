/Russia-Ukraine war: Lavrov says Russia will not halt the Ukraine war during peace talks

Zelensky says he's willing to meet Putin at the G20 summit in Miami this December to talk peace, but the Kremlin shut it down instantly, calling it "impossible" and insisting any meeting must happen in Moscow. Lavrov went further, saying Russia won't halt strikes on Ukraine during peace talks, even as Trump's envoys shuttle between Kyiv and Moscow trying to restart negotiations. Putin and Zelensky haven't met face-to-face since before the 2022 invasion began.