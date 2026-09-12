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CIA warned of 'explosive airplane' threat three years before 9/11
CIA warned of 'explosive airplane' threat three years before 9/11
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Sep 12, 2026, 23:05 IST
| Updated:
Sep 12, 2026, 23:05 IST
Newly declassified documents show that three years before 9/11, US intelligence officials were discussing the possibility that al-Qaeda "may fly an explosive airplane into a US city".
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