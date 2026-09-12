/Putin’s 'doomsday plane' in Delhi: Inside the secretive 'flying Kremlin' aircraft

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in New Delhi for the 2026 BRICS Summit aboard his heavily guarded Ilyushin Il-96-300PU, known as the "Flying Kremlin" or "Doomsday Plane." Operating as a fully mobile airborne command center, the high-security aircraft features advanced radar-jamming tech, encrypted satellite communications, and anti-missile defense systems alongside luxurious presidential suites. Watch for full details on the security architecture and high-stakes arrival of President Putin in India.