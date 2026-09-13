/Indonesia ferry disaster: 100+ rescued, 140 still missing after ferry overturns in Java sea

The Virgo Transport 8 ferry, carrying 243 passengers and crew, lost contact with its operator early Sunday after being hit by bad weather in the Java Sea, about 150km from its destination of Banjarmasin. The captain reported the vessel tilting with waves up to 3 metres before it overturned. Rescue teams have pulled out 102-103 people so far and recovered one body, with around 140 still missing as the search continues under risky sea conditions.