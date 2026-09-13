/Russia-Ukraine war: Putin burns Dnipro to Zaporizhzhia to Odesa

Russia unleashed a massive overnight strike across Ukraine, hitting steel plants in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro and Odesa Moscow says manufacture military equipment, alongside ports in Odesa. Reports of casualties vary by region and source, with officials citing several killed and dozens injured, including an infant among the wounded in Odesa. Zelensky said nearly 500 drones were deployed against Ukrainian targets in a single day, as Russia's campaign against infrastructure sharply escalates.