/How Trump has empowered BRICS: Sanctions and tariffs may be his best recruitment tool

Trump wants to weaken BRICS, but his own tariff threats might be doing the opposite. After threatening a 10% tariff on nations aligned with the bloc's "anti-American policies," Washington's aggressive trade pressure on Brazil, India and China seems to be pushing them closer together, not further apart. The dollar still dominates 57.1% of global reserves, so BRICS isn't replacing it anytime soon, but analysts say continued coercion is exactly what's fueling the bloc's growing appeal.