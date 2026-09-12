/ The verdict-BRICS at 20: Can the expanded bloc rewrite the rules of global power?

Published: Sep 12, 2026, 22:20 IST | Updated: Sep 12, 2026, 22:20 IST
Marking two decades since its inception, the expanded 11-member BRICS bloc is pushing to transform the Global South from passive "rule-takers" into active "rule-shapers" of the international system. As world leaders gather in New Delhi, the key question remains whether a diverse group of nations can forge sustainable consensus, challenge Western-dominated institutions, and act as a stabilizing force in a fractured global order.