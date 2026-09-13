LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /BRICS Summit 2026: Can Tech Connect BRICS?

BRICS Summit 2026: Can Tech Connect BRICS?

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 13, 2026, 11:50 IST | Updated: Sep 13, 2026, 11:50 IST
BRICS countries want to increase trade in their own currencies. But actually moving money across borders remains complicated.

Trending Topics

trending videos