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BRICS Summit 2026: Can Tech Connect BRICS?
BRICS Summit 2026: Can Tech Connect BRICS?
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Sep 13, 2026, 11:50 IST
| Updated:
Sep 13, 2026, 11:50 IST
BRICS countries want to increase trade in their own currencies. But actually moving money across borders remains complicated.
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