/Migration protests return to Portsmouth as rival demonstrations face off

Fresh protests over migration have erupted in Portsmouth, drawing both anti-immigration demonstrators and pro-refugee groups onto the streets. Police imposed restrictions, including a ban on face coverings, and arrested three people during the demonstrations. Chants of "Stop The Boats" and "Refugees Welcome Here" highlighted the deep divisions surrounding immigration policy in the UK. More than 300 anti-racism protesters marched in support of refugees, turning the city into the latest flashpoint in Britain's migration debate.