/Putin's 'doomsday' plane: The secretive IL-96-300PU and its identical decoy jet

Putin's arrival in Delhi for BRICS put the spotlight back on his heavily customised presidential jet, nicknamed the "Flying Kremlin." Russia flies two identical IL-96-300PU aircraft side by side, so nobody outside his inner circle knows which one he's actually on. The plane functions as a secure airborne command centre with advanced communications, though Russia's dedicated nuclear command aircraft is technically a separate jet, the IL-80. Much of the "Flying Kremlin's" tech remains classified.