/BRICS 2026: Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim sings Bollywood classic at BRICS dinner

Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim brought some Bollywood magic to his BRICS Summit visit, breaking into an impromptu rendition of Kishore Kumar's classic "Khwab Ho Tum Ya Koi Haqeeqat" at a Delhi hotel. The song, from the 1965 film Teen Devian, is one of many Hindi classics Anwar has sung during his India trips, following past performances of "Dost Dost Na Raha" and "Bole Chudiyan." His visit also saw India-Malaysia ties elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.